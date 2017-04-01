Reflections on old Rome’s failed apartheid project

A thought-provoking new exhibition inspired by a once-imposing boundary wall opens at Kirkintilloch’s Auld Kirk Museum this weekend.

A Broken Line, a multimedia display by Frank McElhinney, implicitly asks the viewer to compare contemporary notions of one particularly notorious proposed wall with the one the Romans built in the days of the Emperor Antoninus August Pius ... who thought he could keep the Painted People out of Roman-occupied Britannia.

The exhibition features photographs, line drawings, wax tablets, a hand written scroll – and a display of home-made rockets.

Frank said: “This exhibition reflects on the wall and its echoes in the current political situation.

“The Romans taxed the vanquished in order to pay for its construction.

“Soldiers came from Rome, Germany, Iberia and Syria to garrison the wall and control the movement of people between Britannia and Caledonia.

“They brought with them many technical and cultural innovations, none more impactful than writing.

“But today the wall is a broken line running across central Scotland, a reminder that all borders are transitory.”

Mark Grant, general manager of East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust, said: “We are proud to be welcoming this exhibition to East Dunbartonshire and I hope as many people as possible come along to see it.”

The exhibition is on show at the Auld Kirk until May 4.