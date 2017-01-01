Milngavie Herald

Search

Megan said yes to marriage proposal - oh yes she did!

News
Achray Place.

Milngavie fire - one week later - fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward

News
Councillor McNair has been critical of the council's plans to transform the local library into a community hub, from the start.

Claim disabled people given  a raw deal in new £3m hub

News
Light showers
9c
6c

Arctic blast set to bring snow and bitterly cold temperatures to Scotland

Environment

Temporary traffic lights on Auchinairn Road

News

Cowgate closed for work on controversial scheme

Transport

Drink driving rise ‘a disgrace’ says top cop

Crime 2

Post Office robber flees with four-figure sum

Crime
Remember to keep your pets healthy this winter.

Snow flurries no fun for small furries warn vets

News
Katie Archibald flew the flag for Britain in Rio

Katherine and Katie on New Year honours list

Sport
New Partick Thistle keeper Mark Ridgers

Thistle quick off the mark with keeper signing

Football
BADMINTONscotland Big Hit Festival at Allander Leisure Centre

Badminton festival at the Allander proves to be big hit with youngsters

More Sport

Our 2016 sports quiz ... how much do you remember?

Sport 1

Kirkcaldy’s weight-ing game proves too strong as West end year with loss

More Sport

Cartha QP winning margin unfair on West of Scotland

More Sport

Jags lodge appeal over yellow card for Azeez

Football
Strathspey and Surreal play Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Main Auditorium on January 23.

Brazilian beats to warm up Celtic crowd

Music
Alexander Bain

Talk about the ‘father of television’

News
Entries from statutory records have been released onto ScotlandsPeople - the family history website operated by the National Records of Scotland.

Latest birth, death and marriage records released

News 1

Quiz: Can you spell better than a 9-year-old?

Lifestyle

Warning over ‘convincing’ fake Amazon emails

Lifestyle

Exercise your way to a healthy new you this New Year

Health 1