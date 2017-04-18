Oops, the benefits of a proofreader can never be underestimated!

The Conservative Party were out and about in East Renfrewshire’s ward four yesterday, Clarkston, Netherlee, Stamperland and Williamwood, promoting their two candidates, Stewart Miller and Andrea Gee.

Everything appeared to be going to plan, residents were opening doors, discussions of the relative merits of party policies were underway, until, that is, it was pointed out to the campaign team, that their candidate was Andrea Gee and NOT Andrew Gee as depicted on the leaflet.

The Extra contacted deputy party leader, Jackson Carlaw MSP in an attempt to find out how it had all gone so badly wrong, and how many leaflets had been printed. At the time of going live with this article, there had been no response.

Andrea Gee commented: “It was unfortunate that there was a typographical error on Stewart Miller’s election leaflet. We are aware of it and are having more printed as we speak. Personally , it doesn’t distract from Stewart’s excellent leaflet, his experience of ten years as an exceptional councillor and how well he has served East Renfrewshire. I think it’s pretty clear who to vote for. If this is all our opponents can find to criticise us then we are clearly doing well.”