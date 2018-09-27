War Horse gallops into Glasgow with ground-breaking puppetry

The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse, based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo, arrives at The SEC Armadillo from January 15 to February 2 as part of a national tour.

War Horse is the powerful story of a young boy called Albert and his beloved horse, Joey, who has been requisitioned to fight for the British in World War I. Caught in enemy crossfire, Joey ends up serving on both sides during the war before landing in No Man’s Land, while Albert, not old enough to enlist, embarks on a treacherous mission to find his horse and bring him home.

A remarkable tale of courage, loyalty and friendship, War Horse features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing and galloping horses to life on stage.

War Horse is adapted by Nick Stafford and presented in association with Handspring Puppet Company.

Kash Bennett, producer of War Horse, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing War Horse to Glasgow and hope that we can bring people in Glasgow and surrounding areas a taste of the theatrical magic and artistry that audiences can look forward to with this very special show.”

Michael Morpurgo added: “I am delighted that Joey, the War Horse and his great team from the National Theatre, will be including Glasgow in their UK tour. The NT has taken its show all over the country, to towns and cities, many of them places War Horse has not been seen before. I am so pleased this is happening; that so many more people will have the chance to enjoy this unique theatrical event. Steady boy, steady Joey. Trot on!”

For tickets for War Horse at the Armadillo see www.sec.co.uk.