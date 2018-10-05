Top trio Lady Maisery play Milngavie Folk Club

Award-winning folk band Lady Maisery on tour this October performing music from their three critically acclaimed albums and launching a brand new live album.

And their tour takes them to Milngavie Folk Club, at the Fraser Centre, on Friday, October 12.

In an folk scene currently bursting with bold and innovative music, Lady Maisery shine brightly.

Their music has been described as “some of the most exquisite, thrilling vocal harmony work in the English folk scene”.

With their unique approach to harmony singing, intelligent and thoughtful arrangements, of both traditional repertoire and original compositions, multi-instrumentalists and singers Hazel Askew, Hannah James and Rowan Rheingans harness and celebrate their united voice.

Whether unearthing a feminist twist hidden in a traditional tale, delivering a poignant anti-war ballad, or showcasing their immense multi-instrumental talents in original compositions that draw on a myriad of musical influences, Lady Maisery are skilful explorers of the power, beauty and vitality of song.

Over the last five years, the trio have toured widely, performing sell-out shows across the UK and Europe and have released three critically acclaimed albums.

This Autumn sees them release a special live album spanning material from their eight-year career as one of the most popular folk bands in England.

Underpinning every performance are Lady Maisery’s distinctive harmonies; sometimes lush and rich, sometimes dark and invigorating, they intertwine with assured precision.

The trio are also one of the foremost English proponents of mouth music, or “diddling” – once common in England, and still found across parts of southern and northern Europe, this form of singing without words is a perfect showcase for their sheer musicality.

Each also an accomplished instrumentalist, many songs are expertly accompanied by a rich tapestry of Rowan’s fiddle, banjo and bansitar, Hazel’s harp and concertina and Hannah’s accordion and foot percussion.

Since the release of their debut album in 2011, ‘Weave and Spin’, Lady Maisery have attracted substantial attention, including being nominated for the Horizon Award at the 2012 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and regularly appearing live on national radio.

Their second album ‘Mayday’ (2013), a darker and more politically coloured record, cemented their growing reputation as a truly unique band on the folk scene. Music critics called it an album full of “ideas, purpose and urgency … powerful, enthralling work”.

Lady Maisery’s third album ‘Cycle’ – their most unified, passionate and powerful work yet – was released with a sell-out 23-date tour in 2016 and more rave reviews.

In the last few years, Lady Maisery have toured Europe, visited the USA as an ‘Official Showcase’ artist at Folk Alliance International and performed a contemporary classical secular requiem composed especially for them by award-winning composer Emily Hall.

Lady Maisery’s members are all highly respected performers in their own right. Hannah James is currently touring her first solo show ‘Jigdoll’ and also plays in folk legend Maddy Prior’s trio ‘3 for Joy’. Rowan Rheingans is a respected songwriter and performs with BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winning duo ‘The Rheingans Sisters’. And Hazel Askew performs with award-winning duo Askew Sisters and the early music group The Artisans.

For tickets, go to tickets.jmsconcerts.co.uk.

For more information about Lady Maisery, go to www.ladymaisery.com.