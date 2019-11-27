What to expect at Elfingrove’s Winter Wonderland in Glasgow next month

An epic food and drink line up has been revealed for Elfingrove, the Christmas spectacular set to take over Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum from next Thursday (December 5).

itison has created The Candy Bar – where elves go to drink – where you can cosy round firepits and enjoy winter warmers like Baileys Hot Chocolate, gin hot toddies and mulled wine, making it the perfect Christmas night out with friends and family.

The popular Marshmallowland is returning!

Once you’ve finished your spell-binding journey through the museum, you’ll step outside into a magical fairy-lit Winter Wonderland, also set to be home to some of the best names in Glasgow’s thriving food scene, including Glasgow dessert sensations Loop and Scoop and Three Sisters Bake, plus Shrimpwreck, The Cheesy Toast Shack, Freddy & Hicks, Nomad Pizza and more!

The Winter Wonderland will make up the third part of the Elfingrove show and will feature the UK’s first Silent Snow Disco, where you can dance under the snow inside a giant snow globe plus some more all singing, all dancing surprises.

And if you were a fan of itison’s recent Halloween event, GlasGLOW, you’ll be excited to hear one of its most popular worlds, Marshmallowland, is back!

Elfingrove will see the return of the magical fairy-lit world dedicated entirely to Marshmallows, where you can enjoy tasty mallow skewers including The Ultimate Roaster and Rolo stuffed jumbo marshmallows to toast round the firepit.

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW, who has invested £1 million in the event, said: “I’ve spent the last few weeks with the elves tasting every single drink at The Candy Bar. It’s been a hard job, but after several late nights making them just right (and getting our Silent Snow Disco playlist ready!) we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

Described as Night at the Museum, meets GlasGLOW at Christmas, Elfingrove will run every evening from December 5 through to January 5 (excluding December 24-26 and December 31–January 2).

The world class production will transform the city’s most loved museum into a spectacular Christmas show with a spell-binding night-time tour of the museum, where inhabitants come to life and an ancient secret is finally revealed. All you have to do is believe.

Limited tickets are still available, but with over 160,000 tickets sold (120,000 within the first 24 hours!) you’ll need to be fast to avoid missing out.

Tickets are priced at:

Adult off peak - £15.50 (Mon–Thu)

Adult peak - £18.50 (Fri-Sun and Dec 23 to Jan 5)

Child off peak - £10.50 (Mon-Thu)

Child peak – £12.50 (Fri–Sun and Dec 23 to Jan 5)

Under 3s – FREE

For more information and tickets visit www.itison.com/elfingrove