Line-up for Kirkintilloch Canal Festival is taking shape

Toes will be tapping at this year’s Kirkintilloch Canal Festival, whether you’re rocking out in the open air or enjoying the soundtrack to your perfect pop party ... in perfect silence!

This year’s festival takes place from August 26-September 1, offering free musical events which are sure to hit the right note.

Lighting up the festival stage at the Marina on Saturday, August 31, will be Wireless - an energetic party band who use radio equipment to bring the beat alive - on and off the stage.

It’s not unusual at a Wireless gig to find one or all of the members of the band dancing next to you while still playing their instruments!

There will be live music on-stage from 7pm on August 31, followed at 9.30pm by the fabulous fireworks spectacular. There’s no need for tickets - just stroll up and enjoy.

On Sunday, September 1, people of all ages can enjoy the ‘sound of silence’ - as well as the sound of their favourite songs - at the Silent Disco in Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

Enjoy a party with individual headsets and your choice of soundtrack from 1-4pm. Secure your free place via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

If you’re a fan of 1950s style and sounds then make sure you don your blue suede shoes and get down to the Auld Kirk Museum on September 1 from noon-4pm where Anne Nelson and her Jump & Jive troupe will be performing on the esplanade outside - you can even give it a try. There will also be a performance by

the Tennessee Hotshots and face painting.

The canal festival – organised by East Dunbartonshire Council in partnership with a range of organisations, including the Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust – attracts thousands of visitors every year, boosting the economy and the area’s status as a visitor destination.

Councillor Billy Hendry, convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “The line-up for the 2019 Kirkintilloch Canal Festival just gets better and better - offering people of all ages a huge variety of entertainment and events on their doorstep - the vast majority of which are completely free of charge.

“The Silent Disco sounds like a fun way to experience music with your friends and family - against the backdrop of the magnificent Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

“So whether you think ‘silence is golden’ or want to ‘twist and shout’, make sure you add the date to your diary.”

Keep up to date with what’s on at www.kirkintillochcanalfestival.org.