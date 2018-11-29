Theatre of Hate revive their post-punk sound in Glasgow gig

Post-punk band Theatre of Hate are currently on the road and will bring their Sensou tour to King Tuts in Glasgow on Sunday, December 2.

It was back in 1980 that Kirk Brandon formed Theatre of Hate from the ashes of heralded punk band The Pack. Joining Kirk on vocals were notable punk musicians Stan Stammers and Luke Rendall, along with old school friend Steve Guthrie and Canadian born John ‘Boy’ Lennard, who revolutionised the band’s sound with his haunting sax lines.

Supporting the likes of The Clash and Ian Dury led to Theatre Of Hate headlining major venues across the UK and Northern Europe.

But Theatre Of Hate imploded in 1982, with Kirk taking Stan to form Spear Of Destiny. However, the band has resurfaced over the years to play some very special shows, including one in December 2014 when they were asked by John Curd to join The Damned for a massive show at London’s infamous Roundhouse.

The current line-up features Kirk, Stan and John, joined by current Spear Of Destiny band member Adrian Portas (New Model Army) on guitar and Chris Bell (Hugh Cornwall) on drums to pay homage to the iconic Theatre of Hate sound.