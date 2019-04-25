The Picturebooks bring their alternative rock and blues to Glasgow

Alternative rock-blues band The Picturebooks have released their latest album The Hands of Time and are heading out on a tour that will take them to Glasgow’s King Tuts on Sunday, May 5.

The duo – Fynn Claus Grabke (vocals/guitar) and Philipp Mirtschink (drums) – recently recorded a new video, shot in LA with several guest appearances, to the title track of the album.

Fynn said: “This video is about being in the present, being in the now and believing in yourself. It features people celebrating that with us, friends from LA who believed in us from day one. Pro Skater Ray Barbee played our first-ever show in the US with us, Dennis Lyxzen gave us a chance by having us open for his band The International Noise Conspiracy, which was our first bigger show, Imogen Lehtonen was on our first cover and in three of our music videos...

“Everyone in this video was a huge help along the way and Los Angeles, our second home, where all of this was filmed, shaped this band in many ways.”

The Picturebooks are at King Tuts on Sunday, May 5. For tickets, go to King Tuts