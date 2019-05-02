The Little Unsaid play Glasgow gig ahead of album release

The Little Unsaid will release their new album ‘Atomise’ on May 24 – and are heading out on tour to showcase their new work.

The tour includes a date at the Hug and Pint in Glasgow on Thursday, May 9.

The 12 new songs by this London/Aarhus-based alt-folk-leftfield rock band reflect upon an atmosphere of division and unrest that has crept into everyday life, but John Elliott’s lyrics seek to explore those little pools of light in the darkness; moments of real connection, meaning and magic amidst the chaos.

‘Atomise’ was written during the summer of 2018, with Elliott shutting himself away from the outside world in a remote rural Pembrokeshire cottage where he recorded rough demos of the entire album on an old upright piano.

These demos were later taken to the band’s North London studio where Tim Heymerdinger played drums and Elliott added further instrumentation.

Many of Elliott’s original demos were maintained in the final recording sessions as their distinct solitary mood – complete with creaking piano keys and nearby birdsong – had captured something very special.

The Little Unsaid violist Alison D’Souza assembled a string quartet in Stoke Newington’s 16th century church to lay down the string parts on ‘Atomise’ and the final mix was created in Oxford by composer and orchestrator Graeme Stewart.

The Little Unsaid began life in a tiny West Yorkshire town when a teenage John Elliott rescued an old PC and microphone from the trash and began making records with them.

Since then, with long-time collaborators Tim , Alison and Mariya Brachkova (Moog bass and backing vocals) the band has toured, played major UK festivals including Glastonbury, and released several independent albums, before signing with Reveal Records in 2018.

You can hear The Little Unsaid at the Hug and Pint in Glasgow on Thursday, May 9.

