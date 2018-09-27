Science fun at Mugdock Country Park

Enjoy a free day of science fun when the Middle of Scotland Science Festival returns to Mugdock Country Park on Sunday, September 30.

There will be science activities for all ages around the park from 11am to 4pm. There will be lots of opportunities to meet scientists, local organisations and businesses offering activities in the visitor centre and around the park.

There will be science fun for little ones with mini professors, and loads of outdoor activities like pond dipping and wildlife activities from Froglife, Woodland Trust and Bumblebee Trust.

Get up close with Really Small Science, the Parasite Tattoo Parlour and Make it Molecular; reach for the stars with rocket building, sun spotting and the Cosmic Way Roadshow, plus astronomy activities throughout the day.

For little ones there will be Small Stories in the cosy story area in the theatre.

Why not take a look at your home energy profile and try out an energy saving electric bike with the Home Energy Scotland?

Check your fitness with BodyWorks or test your judgement with What’s Written all over your Face?

For UK Fungus Day there will be a fungus walk with the park rangers and the chance to discover how yeast is important in food and drink with JawBrew and a the Little Sourdough Bakery.

Dr Jane Magill, one of the festival organisers, said: ‘We are delighted to bring MoSSFest to Mugdock Country Park again after such a successful festival last year.

“We’re hoping for another brilliant sunny day to make the most of the wide range of activities on offer, but there will be plenty of tents so we can have a great day come rain or shine.”