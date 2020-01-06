Norway’s Engegård Quartet open the decade for Milngavie Music Club

Milngavie Music Club starts the second half of its season and launches the new decade with a concert of powerful, passionate music for string quartet.

Formed under the midnight sun in 2006, the Engegård Quartet from Norway have rapidly become one of Scandinavia’s most sought after ensembles, performing with great success across Europe and the Americas.

Their Milngavie concert is at Cairns Church on Friday, February 14, starting at 7.30pm.

The Engegård Quartet are Arvid Engegård, Alex Robson, Juliet Jopling and Jan Clemens Carlsen.

Their bold, fresh interpretations of the classical repertoire, combined with a deep attachment to their Scandinavian roots, has attracted international acclaim, and inspired some innovative partnerships and programming.

The quartet’s debut CD was praised as “breath-taking” in The Strad, while their second release won Pizzicato magazine’s ‘Supersonic Award’.

Their recent CD of works by Grieg, Sibelius and Olav Anton Thommessen was praised by Tully Potter in Music Web International as “what Grieg lovers have been waiting for”.

In their Milngavie concert, as well as the masterly ‘Fifths’ Quartet by Haydn, the Engegårds bring an exciting calling card from their native land in Grieg’s dramatic quartet.

They close with another Nordic masterpiece, the only quartet that the great Finn Sibelius composed in his maturity – intense, and very personal.

Tickets £14 (students £5; school pupils free) are available from The Honeybee Bakery, 48 Station Road, Milngavie. There will also be tickets available at the door. Telephone enquiries 07708 471776 (or text).