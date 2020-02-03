New album and city gig for Bishopbriggs’s Katee Kross

Katee has made a blistering return with the release of her new album Show Your Hand. The record – her fourth in four years – unveils a punchier outlook with a number of up-tempo tracks that incarcerate the listener.

The 22-year-old built her sound around strong country elements but has never been one to shy away from experimentation. This time around, the tracks are laced with more evocative lyrics and heavier rock ‘n’ roll influences.

Her voice is more than up to the task as she bounces back and forth with the sharp guitar stylings of long-time collaborator Ross Barron.

Katee feels the added elements offer a whole new perspective on her work.

“There is an edge to it,” the singer said. “This is our fourth full album now and there was a desire among us all to really push the boundaries.

“When we sat down last year to begin work on Show Your Hand, we knew this was an opportunity to delve deeper into our own songs. We had a few songs ready, but the rest of the writing process was where it all came together.

“It is a bit of a blur, looking back, but we reckon the finished record is our best work. I remember hearing the final mixes for the first time and I was I was blown away. I had the biggest smile on my face for days.

“You can hear more of our influences creeping in. It has our core sound, for sure, but it’s been tightened and fitted around the subject matter which is a little different. Ross cut loose in the studio and his guitar work is incredible – he’s given quite a few tracks a lift and it has helped take us to the next level.

“Of course, we get to the point now where – after recording, and mixing, choosing the artwork and planning the release – we really just want everyone to hear it. It’s been a long-time coming and we’re aching to hit the road and play these songs live.”

As with the latest three offerings from Kross, the project was produced and recorded without label assistance. However, the album was funded by Creative Scotland.

The band will officially unveil Show Your Hand with a launch show at the Webster Theatre in Glasgow on February 22. A few days later they will travel down south to play Nashville Meets London, with a slot at the Buckles and Boots Country Festival in Manchester also on the horizon.

Katee said: “We just want to play. We can’t wait to get started.”