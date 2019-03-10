Kilmardinny Players are turning Arts Centre into The Steamie

Kilmardinny Players are continuing to celebrate their 20th anniversary by performing a Scottish favourite – Tony Roper’s ‘The Steamie’

The stage show will be performed on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, at 7.30pm, and on Saturday, March 23, at 2pm, in Kilmardinny House Arts Centre.

Come and see Doreen, Magrit, Dolly and Mrs Culfeathers having a wee blether while doing their washing and listening to Andy and all his patter.

‘The Steamie’ is one of Scotland’s best-loved comedy-drama stage shows. It follows the lives of a group of 1950s Glasgow women washing their clothes in a public washhouse (steamie).

It’s immense popularity led to a television version being made by Scottish Television for Hogmanay 1988, starring Dorothy Paul, Eileen McCallum, Katy Murphy, Sheila Donald, Faye Milligan and Peter Mullan.

However, initially, writer Tony Roper found it difficult to get the play produced.

It was turned down as it was thought that nothing really happened in it – no plot, just four women spanning the generations standing about talking mince!

However, Wildcat Stage Productions were looking for a play about “community” and had some grant money avaiable. With the addition of songs by Dave Anderson, ‘The Steamie’ had its première at the Crawford Theatre, Glasgow, in 1987. It was an instant success and has gone on to be an audience favourite, playing in community and professional theatres all across the country and further afield.

The Kilmardinny Players have had a lot of fun rehearsing this hilarious play, with every scene making the cast laugh and cry at the same time.

Whether you’re one of the few people out there who has never seen ‘The Steamie’, or if you have seen it several times and never tire of listening to the women chatting and reminiscing, then this is a chance to see it performed on stage. Why not join the Kilmardinny Players’ cast for one of their performances and enjoy a show filled with laughter.

Tickets are available online at Kilmardinny Players