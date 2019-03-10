Kelvin Choir celebrates decade of singing with Spring Concert

Local amateur singing group Kelvin Choir is 10 years old this year and will be performing their 10th annual Spring concert in May.

The mixed voice chorus rehearses every Tuesday night in the Upper Hall of St Andrew’s Church in Bearsden and has a membership of around 70 singers.

Anyone is welcome to join the choir and there are no auditions. All singers require is enthusiasm, energy and commitment.

A sense of humour, some choral experience and some basic music reading skills are also an advantage.

The choir sings a varied repertoire of choral works and, in the past, they have sung such great standards of the choral repertoire as Handel’s Messiah and Mozart’s Requiem, as well as works by Bach, Vivaldi, Britten and Faure.

Last year the choir performed Durufle’s Requiem under the baton of its new music director Edwin Hillier.

As the result of Edwin’s boundless enthusiasm and exceptional musical abilities the choir continues to go from strength-to-strength.

The Kelvin Choir was born in 2009.

However the origins of the choir go back further still.

In 2005 Jenny Cunningham, the founding music director of the choir, established the Bearsden Training Choir to encourage those with little choral experience to take up singing and to provide some musical training with a view to them moving on join the well-established Bearsden Choir.

The choir was such a success that it was decided to change the name of the choir and set up as an independent group – and the rest is history.

The choir’s Spring concert will take place on Saturday, May 18, in the Kingsborough Sanctuary (formerly Hyndland Parish Church) in Glasgow’s West End.

The programme will include works by John Rutter, Michael Tippett, Ralph Vaughan Williams and Karl Jenkins.

Further details about concert tickets and membership of the choir can be found on the choir’s website www.kelvinchoir.com