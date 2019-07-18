Katee shines in sold-out tour of Germany with bandmates

Katee Kross has been flying the flag for Bishopbriggs this month after some sold out dates in Germany. The singer went on the to open road, along with bandmates Ross Barron, Lyle Dear and Tommy McGuire, as she took her unique soulful sound overseas for the first time.

Having been scouted on social media, the group were invited to perform six shows in the Dortmund area over the course of a week.

The East Dunbartonshire singer even made headlines in the city after a storming sold out set in Soest.

And the success of the tour was such that Katee and her band have been invited back over next year for even more shows in bigger venues.

Katee said: “It was definitely one of the most memorable experiences we’ve had.

“Playing in front of sold-out audiences is always a thrill, but to do so in a place we’ve never been – where you are an unknown quantity – is incredible. They just absolutely love their live music over there, and the way they go about gigs is very different. There’s not a whole lot of promotion and they don’t sell the tickets anywhere in advance. We showed up to play a coffee shop in Soest and the place sold out in eight minutes. There was a queue down the street, and we had to turn people away.

“We’re delighted that we have the opportunity to do it again next year and we’ll playing some bigger venues as well.”

Katee also took great pride in strolling the German streets with a Made in Bishopbriggs t-shirt. But for the 22-year-old, the tour was an opportunity to reach out the kinds of audiences she had never played for in the past.

She said: “No two shows were alike. We played a few house gigs; we played a church, the coffee shop and then there was the gig on a farm. That was a fantastic gig; it was in the middle of nowhere, but still managed to bring in more than 200 tickets.”

Everyone is respectful and keen to hear what you have to say. People were asking where in Glasgow we were from and so I said we were from Bishopbriggs. They were pretty interested to hear we are from the same place as Amy Mcdonald – she’s huge in Germany.”

Meanwhile, the shows roll on for Katee who performed at the sold out Tiree Music Festival at the weekend.

She and the band are off to Yorkshire this week for a Writers in the Round event in Leeds, followed by a gig at the Strathaven Folk Festival.