Joker Justin Moorhouse brings his new show to Glasgow

Following his highly anticipated return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2018, award-winning comedian Justin Moorhouse is kicking off 2019 by touring the UK with his brand new show.

And he’s bound to have his audience in stitches when he takes to the stage at The Stand, Glasgow, on Saturday, March 16.

These days Justin’s not certain about anything apart from his uncertainty – Brexit looms, it appears the Cold War is being rebooted and that’s before we begin to worry about what’s happening in America…

Closer to home he’s starting to feel redundant as a parent. One kid is leaving home, the dog is getting older and needs fewer walks, and the youngest kid hits 13 and cancels the family subscription to The Beano.

On top of this, the golden age of the Northern straight white male comedian has gone the way of the dinosaurs.

Can he adapt to survive? What next for this Northern Joker?

What can he talk to his daughter about now she cares little for Dennis the Menace and the Bash St Kids?

Hang on. Perhaps nothing has changed that much.

When he was 13, the Russians were scary, the White House was a madhouse and he’d never been to Europe anyhow.

Thinking back this is when his reading habits changed too, more Dark Knight than Desperate Dan, more Catwoman than Minnie the Minx.

Perhaps our heroes never went away – they just waited for us to pick them up again.

Perhaps she just needs a different type of comic ...

Justin has performed around the world and his TV and film credits include tiger-faced Young Kenny In Phoenix Nights, Ken Loach’s Looking for Eric, Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 out of 10 Cats and Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled.

He’s also a regular contributor to BBC’s The Premier League show.

He has won Celebrity Mastermind magnificently, won fortunes for charity on Celebrity Storage Hunters and lost even more magnificently on Celebrity Eggheads and Pointless Celebrities (twice).

On radio he has written and starred in two series of his own Radio 4 sitcom Everyone Quite Likes Justin, and often appears on Radio 4’s The News Quiz. He’s a regular on 5 Live’s Fighting Talk. He is also a frequent guest on Shaun Keaveny’s Breakfast Show and Radcliffe and Maconie in The Afternoon (both 6 Music).

And he pops up on TalkSport often as well as helming his own critically acclaimed podcast, About 30 Minutes, No More Than 45.

See Justin Moorhouse at The Stand, Glasgow, on Saturday, March 16, at 7.30pm. For tickets, go to the The Stand