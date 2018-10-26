Hembree’s first UK tour brings them to Glasgow

Kansas City band Hembree have enjoyed a successful 2018 following the launch of their debut EP ‘Had It All’ in November last year.

Now they are embarking on their first UK tour, which includes a date at the Hug & Pint in Glasgow on Monday, November 5.

Hembree were named ‘Best Artis We Saw at SXSW in 2018’ by Rolling Stone, and one of NPR’s ‘2018 Spotlight Artists’. And in the past year, they’ve shared a stage with the likes of Phoenix, The Cold War Kids and Elvis Costello.

In the grand rock’n’roll tradition, Hembree are family: Isaac Flynn (lead vocals, guitar) and Eric Davis (keyboards, synths) are brothers-in-law and childhood friends. Alex Ward (guitar) and Austin Ward (drums) are brothers. Garrett Childers (vocals, bass) has to be content with the role of lifelong friend and general bon vivant.

That familial tightness and subsequent convivial atmosphere shines through in their recordings and live shows.

The band will be releasing the lead single ‘Continents’ in early October from their forthcoming debut album due out in early 2019.

