Get a Little Fix of chart-topping Little Mix

Fans who can’t wait to see chart-topping girl group Little Mix when they go on tour later this year are being invited to get a ‘Little Fix’ of their favourites in the meantime.

Little Fix – the UK’s number one Little Mix tribute act – are playing Lanark Memorial Hall on Saturday, February 9, and the Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow, on Sunday, February 10.

Show promoter David Halford, of Artistes International Management, said Little Fix deliver a “high energy show that replicates the energy, stage presence and vocal abilities of the original group”.

“With stunning stage outfits to match, Little Fix power through all of Little Mix’s biggest hits with identical choreography and vocal finesse that puts ‘girl power’ firmly back on the agenda,” added David.

In July 2017, Little Fix won the National Tribute Music Awards for the best Little Mix tribute act in the UK, helping them secure the title of the ‘UK’s Official No.1 Tribute to Little Mix’.

A few months later, they were finalists in the new BBC TV programme Even Better Than the Real Thing. Since their TV success, Little Fix have toured the UK, bringing the greatest hits of Little Mix alive on stage.

David continued: “With Little Mix not set to tour until late autumn, why wait to get your fix of Little Mix? Catch Little Fix at your local theatre in the coming weeks.”

Expect to hear chart-topping hits Black Magic, Shout Out to My Ex, Wings and Cannonball, as well as many other favourites including Power, Woman Like Me, Move, Only You, DNA, Love Me Like You, Touch, Change Your Life, How Ya Doin’, Little Me and Reggaeton Lento.

For tickets to see Little Fix, visit the Lanark Memorial Hall or the Pavilion Theatre website.