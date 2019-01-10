Flautist Adam Walker to play Milngavie Music Club

A brilliant young musician who has been hailed as one of the world’s leading flautists features in Milngavie Music Club’s February concert.

Adam Walker first rose to prominence aged 16 as a finalist in the BBC Young Musician competition.

At only 21 he was made Principal Flute in the London Symphony Orchestra and has toured the world with them.

As a soloist he plays with all the leading British orchestras and with many European, American and far eastern orchestras.

As a chamber music player his career takes him to the world’s most prestigious venues and he recently had a residency at New York’s Lincoln Center.

Adam’s first CD was released in 2013 and Gramophone magazine gave it a rave review, describing him as “a superb player [with] stunning virtuosity”.

His recording of the Kevin Puts Flute Concerto with Marin Alsop and the Peabody Institute was released on Naxos in 2016 and future releases include the Huw Watkins Concerto with the Hallé and Ryan Wigglesworth on NMC.

UK Concerto highlights of the 2017/18 season included Bernstein’s Halil with the London Symphony Orchestra and Marin Alsop at the Barbican, as well as Bach with the Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Adam’s Milngavie concert with pianist James Baillieu is at Cairns Church on Friday, February 8, at 7.30pm. The programme includes a stunning selection of music by Widor, Schumann and Franck.

Tickets (£13, students £5, school pupils free) are available at The Iron Chef, Milngavie and at the door (cash or cheque only). For ticket enquiries call 0141 942 3102, or go online to Milngavie Music Club