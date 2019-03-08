Feet line up a barn-storming gig in Glasgow

In between festivals and shows last summer, Feet set up their live kit and lived in a barn in the middle of a farm in Bedfordshire.

Camping out, hanging out with local farmers and living off the land for six weeks, the band spent all day and night writing and rehearsing a slew of new songs, which make up their debut English Weather. To thank the farmers and locals for their ‘patience’, the band ended their time at the barn by playing a full set of songs for them in a field – the inaugural ‘Feet-Fest’!

Feet – George (Jeep), Oli, Harry, Callum and newcomer Ben – formed in Coventry at university in 2017. Whilst all juggling their final year of studies, the band hit the road for the long hot summer of 2018, travelling the length and breadth of the UK in a tiny hatchback, for a host of festival appearances, including Field Day, Truck, Electric Fields and Tramlines.

Feet are now on a tour of the UK, with a date at Broadcast in Glasgow on Wednesday, March 13.

For tickets and more information about the band, visit Feet's website