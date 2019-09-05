Disney skates back into Glasgow with brand new show

Don’t you just know you’re getting closer to that December date when Disney on Ice rolls into town with their latest show.

The ice skating spectacular draws kids and adults alike in their thousands to the star-studded light and sound show, and this year it’s going to be a wee bit extra special!

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the celebration of the century as Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic. Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and pals take to the ice to honour the legacy of Walt Disney and welcome audiences on a magical journey through classic and modern Disney tales. Families will join the fun in an exciting opening number that salutes Mickey and Minnie Mouse as the original hosts of Disney On Ice. The production will be skating into Glasgow’s Braehead Arena from the September 20 to 29.

This fanfare production features more than 50 unforgettable Disney stars, a sing-along score of melodious masterpieces, stunning choreography, beautiful costumes and intricate sets. Audiences will travel to the heart of Africa with Disney’s The Lion King, enjoy an adventure in friendship with the gang from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, and watch in amazement as Belle breaks the Beast’s curse in the tale of Beauty & The Beast. Fans will enter the magical kingdom of Arendelle from Disney’s Frozen and journey up the North Mountain with hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff, as they help royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover that true love conquers all.

“This particular production is by far the largest Disney On Ice show we currently have touring bringing together everyone’s favourite Disney characters from Snow White, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to Elsa and Anna,” said Producer Nicole Feld. “Our vision is for audiences everywhere to dance and sing along to their favourite Disney songs, so we’ve included 30 tunes that they know and love including ‘Let It Go, ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’, and ‘Hakuna Matata’. Be thrilled by exciting moments from Disney’s The Lion King, Finding Dory, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more, leaving your whole family captivated with memories that will last them a lifetime.”

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic will be bringing the show to various towns across the UK.

Tickets are priced from £28.60 per person with discounts available fro group booking. See: www.ticketmaster.co.uk/venueartist/254988/830558

For tour dates, head to www.disneyonice.co.uk