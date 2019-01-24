Disney characters skate into Glasgow for ice show

Audiences will be able to relive the magic and memories of their favorite Disney animated films when The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice skates into Glasgow later this spring.

Join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they venture through a treasure-filled journey bound for heartwarming adventure.

Featuring more than 50 Disney characters, this production includes the box office smash hits Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory and Disney’s Frozen.

The production will be skating into Glasgow at the SSE Hydro from April 11-14.

For the first time in Glasgow discover the true meaning of family with everyone’s favourite forgetful fish, Dory, as she searches the deep blue sea for her parents with a little help from Marlin and Nemo in Finding Dory.

Feel the rush of the stampede as Simba learns to live by the motto of ‘Hakuna Matata’ from the wise-cracking meerkat Timon and his warthog pal Pumbaa.

March alongside the seven dwarfs, as they whistle off to work to the catchy tune of ‘Heigh Ho’.

Be dazzled by the hilarious Genie as he makes Aladdin’s wishes come true with a spectacular parade for Prince Ali.

Watch as the ice transforms into the wintry world of Frozen during Elsa’s emotionally powerful performance of ‘Let It Go’.

Plus, learn the Mouse Bounce dance during the Fit to Dance pre-show.

Producer Nicole Feld said: “What I like best about Disney On Ice is that we are privileged to bring classic and modern Disney and Pixar stories to home towns around the world live on ice.

“In this production, our amazing creative team chose action-packed stories that really resonate with not only kids today, but with their parents as well.

“The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice has everything from an underwater adventure in Finding Dory, to the comedic duo Timon and Pumbaa in The Lion King.”

Crowd interaction is a key component to the Disney On Ice experience and director Patty Vincent has focused on immersing audiences in key segments of the production.

“In The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice, we’ve created a beautiful moment where an audience member gets to release a lantern with Rapunzel and Flynn at the beginning of “I See the Light,” said Patty.

“It’s breathtaking to watch, and then Rapunzel and Flynn skate a beautiful duet with the lanterns glowing above them.”

The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice brings beloved characters, both classic and new to life through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs.

Innovative lighting, thrilling special effects, high-flying jumps and breathtaking skating all add to the spectacle of The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice.

Tickets to the shows in Glasgow are now available. Visit Disney On Ice for details.