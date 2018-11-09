December gig at Milngavie club for cello star Jamal Aliyev

Looking ahead, Milngavie Music Club’s December concert features a young rising star of the cello from Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic that has produced an impressive number of world class classical musicians in recent years.

Jamal Aliyev made his debut at the Proms in London last year and he also gave an acclaimed performance at London’s Wigmore Hall, where he was selected to join the Young Concert Artists’ Trust.

International appearances have taken him as far afield as Moscow and Singapore and he has made several broadcasts on BBC Radio 3. Highlights so far include his solo debut at the Royal Festival Hall London with the Philharmonia; the Menuhin, Kronberg and Enescu Festivals; the Atheneum (Bucharest); Forbidden City Concert Hall (Beijing); Rachmaninov Hall (Moscow); the Arts Parliament House (Singapore) and the Presidential Concert Hall (Turkey).

As a soloist he has and will appear with many of the world’s leading orchestras including the Bilkent Symphony, Istanbul State Symphony, Eskisehir Symphony and Presidential Symphony Orchestras of Turkey, El Sistema Symphony of Venezuela, and Kennemer Jeugd Orkest of Holland.

In his Milngavie concert at Cairns Church on Friday, December 14, at 7.30pm, Jamal is partnered by the young Welsh pianist Jams Coleman in a richly romantic selection of music by Beethoven, Bloch and English composer Frank Bridge – powerful, passionate music that will make for an inspiring concert.

Tickets for Jamal’s concert are on sale at The Iron Chef in Milngavie and at the door. For further details, see www.milngaviemusic.org