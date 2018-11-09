Classical guitar ‘genius’ Sean Shibe to play at Milngavie club

Edinburgh-born classical guitarist Sean Shibe is one of the most exciting young musicians to emerge from Scotland in many years.

Milngavie Music Club has managed to find time in Sean’s busy international schedule to book him for their next concert, on Friday, November 16.

It was The Arts Desk website which used the word ‘genius’ – “a term which should rarely be applied to performing musicians, but at 25 he has it”.

He has already been compared to the great classical guitarist Julian Bream by the Sunday Times and his recordings have had rave reviews.

Sean was selected by BBC Radio 3 to be the first guitar player to be included in its New Generation Artist scheme and since then his career has really taken off, making him a hot property in some of the world’s most famous concert venues.

He had previously studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and with Paolo Pegoraro in Italy.

Sean has gone on to perform at major festivals and renowned venues around the world, including Aldeburgh Festival, Bath International Festival, Marlboro Summer Music Festival, Heidelberger-Frühling and the Musashino Hall in Tokyo.

And he has appeared with leading orchestras, including the BBC Scottish Symphony, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, BBC National Orchestra of Wales and BBC Symphony Orchestra.

This year, Sean released his hugely successful debut album, Dreams and Fancies, on Delphian Records.

The album secured him a nomination in the BBC Music Magazine ‘Instrumental Award’ category.

And he went on to win the Young Artist Award from the Royal Philharmonic Society.

Sean brings with him a fantastic and varied programme featuring both ancient music for lute by Scottish composers, music by Bach and more modern compositions from Mompou to Brett Dean.

The concert at Cairns Church starts at 7.30pm and tickets are on sale at The Iron Chef in Milngavie, and at the door on the night. For telephone enquiries, call 0141 942 3102.

Further information about Milngavie Music Club is available at www.milngaviemusic.org