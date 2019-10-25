Christmas films in store at Kirkintilloch’s new cinema

Plans are well underway for the next instalment of movie magic at Kirkintilloch’s new community cinema.

Film fans flocked to Kirkintilloch Town Hall recently as it was transformed into Kirky Picture Palace, with some 600 tickets snapped up.

The new initiative has been launched by Your Kirky – aka Kirkintilloch Community Council – following local consultation.

The next Kirky Picture Palace event takes place on Saturday, December 14, and there are already plans for a pre-Christmas cracker of a day.

Three great festive films - Frozen 2, It’s A Wonderful Life and Last Christmas - are scheduled.

Tickets go on sale on November 8. Check out the YourKirky website for details.

Nigel Rooke, from Your Kirky, said: “We are already hard at work on the next Kirky Picture Palace event, which takes place on Saturday, December 14.

“We’re sure it will be a cracker of a day in the run-up to Christmas.

“Feedback following the premiere has been incredibly positive and we will be taking everyone’s comments on board.

“Thanks to all who came along and the hidden heroes working behind the scenes to make Picture Palace a reality.”

Your Kirky is partnering with Kirkintilloch Town Hall, Regional Screen Scotland and INDY Cinema Group for the new local cinema experience.

Kirkintilloch Councillor Susan Murray, attended the premiere of Kirky Picture Palace and said: “What a fabulous opening event and what a great initiative for the town.

“It was so good to see the community coming together again in Kirkintilloch Town Hall at the heart of our town.

“I hope as many people as possible will support the next Picture Palace event on Saturday, December 14.”

Visit https://yourkirky.com for the latest info.

The first Kirky Picture Palace also featured an inspirational video about the town.

It can now be viewed on the Your Kirky YouTube channel – www.youtube.com/channel/UCkCqHe6kArU2oqnjHC3VWYw – as well as highlights from the premiere.