Celebrate the songs of the Piano Legends at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

A celebration of the music of pop’s greatest piano performers is taking place over the festive period.

And the Piano Legends tour will be stopping off at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday, December 28.

This glittering musical affair presents a sensational soundtrack with songs from the likes of Elton John, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Barry Manilow and Billy Joel.

Featuring stunning choreography and a powerhouse live orchestra, the evening’s entertainment will be fronted on piano by British singer songwriter Mark Read.

He’s probably best known as a member of the band a1, who achieved two UK No.1 singles and eight top 10 hits.

Joining Mark live on stage, the group will include the vocal talents of Carole Sennett (The Bodyguard; The Lion King) and Miranda Wilford (Grease; Thriller Live!).

Mark said: “It’s my privilege to be a part of such a fantastic show that honours and celebrates the music of some of the greatest Piano Legends of all time. I can’t wait to take to the stage across the UK with a tremendously talented cast to perform the hits of Elton John, Billy Joel, Carole King, Stevie Wonder, Barry Manilow, Lady Gaga and many more.

“With such an immense catalogue of hits between them this show is going to be an unmissable night of fun and entertainment.”

Piano Legends is at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on Friday, December 28.

For tickets, see the Conert Hall website or call the box office on 0141 353 8000.