Britain’s Got Talent comedian Micky P Kerr is heading to Glasgow

After reaching the final of ITV1’s Britain’s Got Talent in 2018, musical comedian Micky P. Kerr is this year embarking on his debut solo tour of the UK.

And the 20-date tour includes a show at The Stand, Glasgow, on Monday, April 29.

In June 2018, Micky rocketed to stardom when he won the hearts of the nation and wowed both Simon Cowell and viewers at home – including Andy Murray’s mum Judy - with his performances on ITV1’s Britain’s Got Talent.

To Micky it feels like a lifetime ago and he has now been brought safely back down to earth and back into his comfort zone as a Z-List celebrity.

Micky said: “It’s a huge pleasure to be announcing my debut UK Tour and a huge milestone in my career. I literally can’t wait!”

In this, his debut solo tour, the now semi-famous Micky will invite audiences to join him for an evening of music, social commentary and above all, lots of laughs.

He will also tell tales from his time on Britain’s Got Talent, spilling the beans on what really happened backstage during the filming, including juicy gossip and jaw-dropping revelations about some of your favourite household names – although Micky’s memoirs may contain ‘alternative facts’!

Primary school teacher turned musician turned comedian, Micky went from being a popular performer on his local music and comedy scenes to appearing on one of the country’s biggest TV shows.

With an endearing combination of down-to-earth charm, cheeky observations, self-deprecation and comic songs, he has been winning over audiences of all backgrounds.

In the short time that Micky has been performing on the comedy circuit, he has gone from open mic spots to headlining at some of the UK’s top comedy clubs.

He’s also become something of an internet sensation. In September 2018 Micky’s song for Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa went viral online after he performed it on Proper Sport’s podcast Phat Chants, and it was picked up by SportsBible!

Micky P Kerr: Z List Celebrity is at The Stand, Glasgow, on Monday, April 29. See Micky’s website for tickets.