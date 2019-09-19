Bishopbriggs’ Katee has a few tales behind the tunes

Bishopbriggs singer Katee Kross is hoping to spin a few yarns when she performs in Falkirk next month.

The 22-year-old is among the musical acts to feature at the upcoming Falkirk Storytelling Festival.

She will play at the Trinity Church Hall at 7.30pm on Friday, October 4, and hopes to see many eager storytelling fans come along to hear the tales behind the tunes.

Katee said: “The one thing all artists have in common is that we’re all storytellers. It doesn’t matter what medium an artist uses; the ultimate goal is the same. We all want our audience to feel something and to be taken on a journey – from beginning, middle to end. And it doesn’t matter if it’s a story of a person, and emotion or an event.

“That’s something that has always appealed to me about making music. Lyrics have their meaning, but then so can the music.

“Songs can also have a deeply personal significance for listeners – what a song means to them, might mean something different to another.

“We always have a story behind our songs, and when we perform, I want the audience to know a little bit about where this song came from.

“It will be so amazing to be part of an event such as the Storytelling Festival in Falkirk. The programme of events they have put together is incredible – there is surely something for everyone.”

The Falkirk Storytelling Festival takes place at 11 venues, over four full days, from Thursday, October 3, until Sunday, October 6.

On the Saturday there is a Myths and Legends day, featuring interactive workshops, a Game of Thrones exhibition and a treasure hunt.

There is plenty for kids with the PlayTalkRead bus coming to the High Street from 10am to 4pm on the Saturday, with Lego fans well-catered for with a special event at the Falkirk Library at 10.30pm.

Audrey Knuth and Larry Unger will also play at the Falkirk Folk Club on the Sunday at 3pm.