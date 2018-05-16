Quiz: How good is your Scottish Gaelic?

Take our quiz and see how well you know Scotland's second language

Edinburgh Council yesterday approved a new Gaelic plan with the aim of increasing its use in the Lothians.

The language was introduced to Scotland in the 4th and 5th centuries by settlers from Ireland who founded the kingdom of Dál Riata. By the 12th century the language was Scotland's dominant language.

Today, however, the language is spoken fluently by only 57,000 members of the Scottish public (1%) according to the 2011 census, the majority of them in the Outer Hebrides. A further 87,000 claim to have some grasp of the ancient language.

See how well you know Scots Gaelic with our fun quiz.