SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell enjoys onfield success in the Scottish Cup

An over-35s cup final might not seem like a matter of pressing concern for the head of a national football association.

But there’s a good reason why it’s occupying the attention of Scottish FA chief executive and former Partick Thistle managing director Ian Maxwell - he’s playing in it.

The 43-year-old is part of the Cumbernauld Colts Over-35s team who booked their place in the Scottish Cup final with a 4-2 win over Stenhousemuir at Dalziel Park in Motherwell on Friday night.

They will now face holders Possil YM in the final at the Excelsior Stadium next Friday, October 12, kick-off 7.30pm.

Stenhousemuir started the stronger, but Colts made a 13th minute breakthrough. Following a David Rowson drive through, Gordon Moffat and Paul Finnigan both had shots saved before the ball broke to Stuart Carslaw who scored from close range.

Stenhousemuir equalised a minute into the second half, but Carslaw restored Colts’ lead with a fantastic looping shot over the keeper from just outside the box.

On 65 minutes it was 3-1 as Kevin McKendry spotted the keeper off his line and, from 30 yards, drilled a great effort into the far corner.

With 10 minutes to go Stenhousemuir got a goal back and then poured forward in search of an equaliser.

But that left space in behind for Colts to exploit and they sealed their place in the final when Finnigan fired home from just outside the box.