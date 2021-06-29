National League rugby action will return to Millbrae for the first time in 18 months. (pic: John Cameron).

Scottish Rugby announced its fixture schedule last week following the decision to restart as Covid restrictions ease.

Although clubs, following a consultation process, opted to play a normal, national league structure rather than a regional one, they were offered the chance to step down to a regional competition if they wished.

And two of the Tennent’s National League 3 sides - Carrick and Caithness - have taken that opportunity, reducing West's league to a 10-team competition.

Following their opening against Ardrossan at Millbrae, West make the short journey to Hughenden for a derby clash with local rivals Hillhead Jordanhill on September 11, before a trip further afield to Howe of Fife the following week.

The Milngavie club's full schedule for the season is -

September 4, Ardrossan Academicals (h); Sep 11, Hillhead Jordanhill (a); Sep 18, Howe of Fife (a); Sep 25, Strathmore (h).

October 2, Greenock Wanderers (a); Oct 9, Murrayfield Wanderers (h); Oct 16, Perthshire (a); Oct 23, Lasswade (h); Oct 30, Berwick (a).

November 6, Ardrossan Academicals (a); Nov 27, Hillhead Jordanhill (h).

December 4, Howe of Fife (h); Dec 11, Strathmore (a),

January 15, Greenock Wanderers (h), Jan 22, Murrayfield Wanderers (a); Jan 29, Perthshire (h).

February 19, Lasswade (a).

March 5, Berwick (h).

Strathendrick also make their return on September 4, in Tennent's West Regional League Division 1, with a home match against Cambuslang.

Their season schedule is -

September 4, Cambuslang (h); Sep 11, Carrick (a); Sep 25, Annan (h).

October 2, Garnock (a); Oct 9, Kilmarnock (h); Oct 16, Stewartry (a); Oct 23, Irvine (h); Oct 30, Lenzie (a).

November 6, Allan Glen's (h); Nov 27, East Kilbride (a).

December 4, Cambuslang (a); Dec 11, Carrick (h).

January 15, Annan (a); Jan 22, Garnock (h); Jan 29, Kilmarnock (a).

February 19, Stewartry (h).

March 5, Irvine (a); Mar 26, Lenzie (h).