Scottish Rugby last week gave the green light for clubs to plan ahead for a ‘normal’ league structure rather than a regionalised one following a survey of clubs’ preferred options.

"We're pleased we're making some sort of progress because we've been away a long time from playing rugby,” said West president Donald Malone.

"It gives us something to aim to. What we don't have is the meat on the bones. The fixtures are due to be published the week beginning June 21 and we'll know a bit more.

"Clubs were given the option to withdraw from national leagues and as we're in National 3 it's our league which is probably going to be affected most if any team drops out.

"But the fact that we've got a stick in the sand with the first league game in September it means for the first team we're planning on doing pre-season starting at the beginning of July and have what would be a normal pre-season routine.”

Despite the problems caused by the pandemic, Mr Malone feels West are in good shape – and in a position to capitalise in any renewed or new interest in outdoor activities as lockdown.

He said: “Right across the club numbers are good and we've got lots of coaches who have been doing great stuff with the different age groups.

"We've been fortunate that the juniors, the minis and the midis have been able to play a couple of games and get something out of the season. The vibe around the club is pretty good.

"When Covid started we had a look at all our income and expenditure and cut our cloth accordingly, wherever we could make savings, so we've come out of it OK. We're lucky we get rent from the 4G pitch so that's been able to tide us over.

"We're fortunate that we own our own ground so we are masters of our own destiny [for social distancing]. We've got the stand and plenty of space around the pitch.