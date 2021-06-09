West of Scotland haven't played a league match since March 2020 (pic: John Cameron)

Scottish Rugby this week gave the green light – Covid restrictions permitting – for a resumption of national competitive league rugby in September.

The decision was taken following nationwide consultation with clubs and schools to gather feedback on two proposed options for restarting competitive matches once lockdown restrictions had eased.

Option A was for a national league structure with promotion and relegation and Option B for a regional league structure with no promotion or relegation, with Option A receiving the support of 63 per cent of those who responded.

Providing at least 65 per cent of all league fixtures have been fulfilled, promotion and relegation within the leagues will be applied. If the total number of all completed league fixtures is less than 65 per cent, the season will be concluded and there will be no promotion or relegation.

Scottish Rugby’s Director of Rugby Development, Sheila Begbie said: “We anticipate that a number of clubs will wish to review their position and may request to step down into a lower league following changes to their squads or player numbers.

"As a result, we anticipate publishing fixtures week beginning June 21 having received and considered any and all requests.