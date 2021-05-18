Rob Harley has made 250 appearances for Glasgow Warriors (pic: Glasgow Warriors/SNS)

Harley achieved the landmark milestones when he turned out for the Warriors in their Rainbow Cup clash with Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield.

And Warriors marked the occasion in the best way with a storming 31-24 victory.Harley – who admitted reaching the milestone against the club’s arch-rivals made it even more special – joined Warriors in 2010, having come through the ranks at local club West of Scotland.

He was introduced to the sport while at Baljaffray Primary, and made his West debut in 2006-2007 while still a pupil at Douglas Academy. He has also represented Scotland at various age levels.

He made his Warriors bow against Leinster at Firhill 11 years ago – and says he’s still as driven as ever.

He told the Warriors website: “It still means just as much now as it did a decade ago.

“I’ve been lucky enough to achieve a lot with this club, I’ve seen huge development both for me and for this club, but I still want to kick on and achieve even more.

“You have to take each game as it comes because it’s silly to look too far ahead.

"I guess in a general sense, though, it’d be nice to push the record up as high as I can get it.”

Warriors head coach Danny Wilson said: “We speak a lot about what it means to be a Warrior and Rob Harley is somebody that epitomises the Warrior mindset and lives our mantra whatever it takes.