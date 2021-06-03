Glasgow Warriors lock Kiran McDonald called up for Scotland debut
Bearsden rugby player Kiran McDonald is in line to win his first international cap after being called up for Scotland's summer fixtures.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 12:49 pm
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 4:04 pm
The 26-year-old Glasgow Warriors lock, and ex-Boclair Academy pupil, is among 17 uncapped players in the 37-strong squad named this week for matches against England A, Romania and Georgia.
The full group will convene on Tuesday, June 15, to prepare for the England A fixture on Sunday, June 27, with a smaller squad then travelling for tests in Romania and Georgia on July 10 and 17.