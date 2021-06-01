Glasgow Warrior Rob Harley takes up coaching role with Ayrshire Bulls
Milngavie rugby player and Glasgow Warrior Rob Harley is taking up a coaching role with FOSROC Super6 team Ayrshire Bulls.
Harley will be the forwards coach in the backroom team headed by ex-Scotland international Pat MacArthur and including another Warriors star, Pete Horne.
Former Baljaffray Primary and Douglas Academy pupil Harley recently became first player ever to make 250 appearances for Warriors.
He told Scottish Rugby: “I have a good history working with both Pat and Pete and I believe we’ll complement each other as a coaching group.”