Kiran McDonald earned his first international call-up for Scotland's summer tour (pic: Glasgow Warriors)

The 26-year-old Glasgow Warriors lock and former Killermont Primary and Boclair Academy pupil, who earned his first international call-up for Scotland s summer tour, was named in the starting XV for Sunday's A international with England at Leicester.

However the match – intended as preparation for test matches in Romania and Georgia later this month – was postponed after an initial single Covid-19 case in the Scots camp earlier in the week, resulting in nine players self-isolating, was followed by three more positive tests on Saturday.

Following consultation with Scottish Government medical advisors it was then agreed that the entire squad and management team would take a break from training camp to self-isolate.

They will return to training next week, pending a full round of negative PCR test results, to prepare for the matches with Romania on Saturday, July 10, and Georgia the following Saturday.

Interim head coach Mike Blair said: “We’ve made the decision to take a break from training camp, during which period, all players and management will self-isolate regardless of whether they’ve been deemed a close contact of positive cases.