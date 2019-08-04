Wildcat Kaz Cuthbert hits double as Scotland off to flier at hockey Euros

Western Wildcats star Kaz Cuthbert was among the goals as Scotland started their Euro Hockey Championship II campaign by thumping Ukraine 7-0.

Cheered on by a full house of fans at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre, including first minister Nicola Sturgeon, skipper Cuthbert led by example with two of Scotland's goals.

Lucy Lanigan also got two and Charlotte Watson, Emily Dark and Fiona Burnet were also on target to give Scotland the perfect start to the tournament, from which the top two sides gain promotion to the top level of European hockey.

Watson opened the scoring after being set up by a cutback from Cuthbert and Lanigan made it 2-0 when she slid the ball low past the Ukranian keeper

It went to 3-0 in the second quarter when Cuthbert smashed a rebound from a penalty corner low against the backboard for 3-0.

The Scots were rampant and when Dark tried to force the ball home, her effort broke to Burnet and she made it 4-0.

Ukraine had a very good spell of pressure as they tried to play their way back into the match, but any hopes of a comeback were ended by a screamer by Dark, an absolute rocket finding the bottom corner.

Lanigan made it six before Cuthbert completed the scoring when she bagged her second, popping up at the far post to prod the ball home.

The Scots' next pool match is on Tuesday against the Czech Republic who were held 2-2 by Austria in their opener.