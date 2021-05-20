Rob Harwood and the rest of the Scotland squad have been sidelined by Covid restrictions

Rob Harwood, Hamish Galt and Andy McConnell are all included in the squad to take on Wales in a double header at the Sport Wales Institute in Cardiff.

The games are being played after elite dispensation was granted to the national squads to prepare for European competition this summer.

Scotland men are due to play at Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Poland in August in Gniezno, Poland, where they will face Austria, Switzerland and Ukraine in their pool.