Western Wildcats trio called up for Scotland Euros warm-up
Western Wildcats trio Rob Harwood, Andrew McConnell and Hamish Galt have been called up by the Scotland men’s hockey for this week's three-match series with Ireland.
The matches – being played at Titwood in Glasgow tonight (Thursday), Saturday and Sunday – are part of the Blue Sticks’ preparations for next month’s Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Poland.
Separate squads have been named for each of the matches with McConnell and Harwood in the Match 1 selection.
All three are in the Match 2 line-up with McConnell only in the Match 3 list.
Scotland will be battling for promotion back to the top tier of European hockey at the tournament in Gniezno from August 15-21.
The Scots won EuroHockey Championship II in 2017 in Glasgow, but goal difference saw them relegated from the EuroHockey Championships in 2019. Their pool in Poland includes Austria, Switzerland and Ukraine.