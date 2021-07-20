Rob Harwood is one of three Western Wildcats players in the Scotland hockey squad to face Ireland (pic: John Devlin)

The matches – being played at Titwood in Glasgow tonight (Thursday), Saturday and Sunday – are part of the Blue Sticks’ preparations for next month’s Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Poland.

Separate squads have been named for each of the matches with McConnell and Harwood in the Match 1 selection.

All three are in the Match 2 line-up with McConnell only in the Match 3 list.

Scotland will be battling for promotion back to the top tier of European hockey at the tournament in Gniezno from August 15-21.