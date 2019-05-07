Western Wildcats stalwart Kaz is confirmed captain of Scottish ladies hockey squad

Western Wildcats player-coach Kareena Cuthbert has been confirmed as captain of the Scottish women’s national squad as it prepares for a huge summer of hockey.

The Scots will take part in the Hockey Series Finals in Dublin next month, and they will be followed by the Women’s EuroHockey Championships II on home ground in Glasgow in August.

As part of their preparations the senior squad will play Canada in a five-match capped series at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on May 15-21, while the Performance Squad will play three matches against France over the same week.

One of Cuthbert’s two vice-captains will be Wildcats team-mate Beck Ward while the squad also includes two more Wildcats, McKenzie Bell and Kate Homes.

Scotland head coach Jen Wilson said: “Wilson added, “Kaz is the epitome of leading by example.

“Her energy and leadership on and off the pitch is incredible and she has been completely dedicated to the team and Scottish Hockey over the years.

“She was the perfect candidate, and with the tremendous support from Becky and Bex [Condie]we have a fantastic leadership team.”

Wildcats victory - page 39