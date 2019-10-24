Western Wildcats hockey club holding breast cancer charity fundraiser

Hockey club Western Wildcats are holding a special fundraising event at Auchenhowie on Saturday in aid of a breast cancer charity.

With October marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the club is staging the Pink Sticks Day with the aim of raising as much money as possible for Breast Cancer Care.

Both the ladies and men’s teams face important Premieship matches against Edinburgh side Watsonians.

But as well as some top flight hockey to enjoy there will also be plenty of other activities, including a coffee morning, tombola and raffle.

The inspiration for the day came from a donation to the club’s own fundraising efforts for trips to the men’s indoor and women’s outdoor European Club Championships next year.

Club coach Kaz Cuthbert explained: “It’s being pushed by one of our Friends of Western, Angus Scott. He is a former president and his son Alastair is current president.

“Gus has very kindly agreed to donate towards our European funds, but really wanted to do something for a charity on top of that.

“So he’ll give to us if we give back to charity and chose the Breast Cancer because his wife died from it so he’s been quite affected by it.

“But it’s also a big one throughout the club - we’ve got many people who have suffered from it, or have family who have.

“Everybody will be wearing pink and have pink ribbons and pink sticks - we’re calling it a Pink Sticks Day.

“We’re going to have a bake sale, tombola, raffles and coffee morning and Grace Cowan, who has set up the Flyers the disability hockey team, is also getting involved.

“It’s the first one in Scotland and she has really pioneered that and they’re all going to be helping at the coffee morning.

“It’s a community event and we’re looking for as many people as possible to come down and support the team and the charity.”

Breast cancer is a devastating disease, with over 55,000 women receiving the diagnosis every year. In 2019, Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care merged to form one charity (Breast Cancer Care) with the aim that by 2050, everyone diagnosed will be a survivor.

The hockey starts with the ladies’ match at 1pm, followed by the men’s match which starts at 2.30pm.

But there will be activities from around noon onwards and all are welcome.

Donations can also be made via the Just-Giving page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/catriona-booth