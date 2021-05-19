Western Wildcats duo Beck Ward and Kate Holmes back in action for Scotland
Western Wildcats duo Kate Holmes and Becky Ward made their return to international hockey this week.
The pair were part of the Scotland women's squad who faced Ireland in a double header in Belfast.
Scotland went down 5-1 and 4-1 against a top Ireland side ranked eight in the world.
However the training matches provided the Scots with some much needed pitch time after a long lay-off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and with the EuroHockey Championship on the horizon in Amsterdam next month.