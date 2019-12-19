Western Wildcat Catriona Booth steps up to Scotland senior squad

Western Wildcat Catriona Booth earned a call up to the Scotland women’s senior international hockey squad.

Booth is one of six newcomers selected after helping Scotland win gold at the under-21 Women’s EuroHockey Championship II in Turkey earlier this year.

National head coach Jen Wilson said: “It’s very exciting to see that we have a very talented group of under-21 players coming through the system.

“These six players made significant contributions in their successful European U21 tournament this year, as well as at national hub sessions or at Scotland Performance Team matches.”

“I look forward to seeing them challenge and compete within the squad in the future.”

Joining her in the senior ranks are Ruth Blaikie and Ellie Wilson (Dundee Wanderers) and Georgia Jones (Edinburgh University) and Bronwyn Shields (Clydesdale Western).