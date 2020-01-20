West of Scotland see of Greenock Wanderers after first half scoring spree

West of Scotland got back to winning ways with a fine National League 3 victory away to Greenock Wanderers on Saturday.

West were well structured from the off and opened the scoring early on with a Dru Nicholson penalty after a strong scrum.

But Greenock hit back quickly, finding an overlap to score, unconverted, in the corner after some pick and drives.

West replied with a great run down the wing by Martin Wallace leading to a West scrum and pushover try from Tom Smith, also unconverted.

It was tit for tat at this stage and ex-Hawks player Brendan McGroarty then scored in the corner, again unconverted, to make it 10-8 to the hosts.

West were definitely winning the forward battle and scored another pushover try, Fraser Brand dotting down to score and Nicholson converting. West then stretched the lead when Scott Cochrane scored from another strong scrum, Nicholson again adding the extras.

West were on a scoring spree and ran up the try bonus before half-time when a good tactical kick from Nicholson found Greenock bogged down in their own 22. Cochrane collected for the alert Smith to run in uncontested. Nicholson duly converted to make it 29-10 to West at the break.

Greenock worked hard to pin the score back after the break and managed it when Knapton snuck out of the back of a ruck to score, Guthrie converting.

But West held out relatively comfortable despite a lot of Greenock pressure and added to their score when Greenock threw a lovely intercept pass to Sean Carden who gratefully accepted it and ran from his own 22 to touch down, Nicholson converting to make it 36-17.

More good work gave West a kickable penalty which Nicholson scored, then after another good breakout they won another one. Nicholson wasn’t missing much and extend the lead to 17-42.

As West took the pedal off the gas a bit in later stages Greenock ran in two unconverted tries, but it was too little too late.