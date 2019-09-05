West of Scotland RFC lose out to Lasswade in League Cup

West of Scotland went down to Midlothian side Lasswade - a side relegated from the league above West last year - in their season opener.

However it was a much changed West team since last season who took to the field for the National League Cup prelimary round tie with many players not yet ready for the new season.

Early exchanges were even and error strewn, as could be expected from a season opener.

Lasswade opened the scoring when the ball was slipped inside for scrum half Russell Gladstone to score. Matthew Smith landed the difficult conversion.

Lasswade were much the more powerful scrummagers and a scrum against the head saw them score through prop Graeme Cook, Smith again converting.

Another good scrum saw the visitors score again through Louis Wichary, Smith converting again and then scoring himself in the corner, uncharacteristically missing the extras this time.

Lasswade led 26-0 at half-time and things didn’t get much better for West after the break.

A pushover try by no 8 Dale Robertson, a second for Gladstone under the posts after good Lasswade passing and a touchdown by Andrew Hall after a foot race to the line were all converted by Smith to stretch the lead to 47-0.

After a raft of substitutions West got on the scoresheet when a good passing move found Rory Cuthbertson sneaking in to score, Sean Cardin converting.

West scored again when a well controlled scrum marshalled by Fraser Smeaton saw the ball passed out to Tom Smith who muscled his way over. Sean Cardin converted and it was 14-47 and looking a bit healthier.

But the two final tries came for Lasswade from Lewis Burns and Christopher Blackie with the impressive Smith again converting as he continued to showsome of the best place kicking seen at this level.

No cup run for West this year, but they should be stronger for league matches which kick off on Saturday at home to Carrick.