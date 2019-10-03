West of Scotland beaten by strong Strathmore outfit

West of Scotland’s run of National League 3 losses continued against a strong Strathmore side in Forfar on Saturday.

Strathmore put West under pressure from the kick-off and a penalty converted by full-back Butcher gave then the lead.

But West hit back when an excellent weaving run by full-back Sean Cardin saw him touch down out wide. The conversion was missed but West were in the lead at 5-3.

However from the restart Strathmore turned over a West ruck ball and moved the ball out wide to score in the corner. The conversion was missed.

West attacked from the restart but a penalty allowed Strathmore to clear to touch and from the throw-in and drive Strathmore moved the ball through the hands to touch down again. The conversion was missed again but West were now 13-5 behind.

It was then West’s turn to steal a ruck ball and a rare penalty awarded to them was put to touch, resulting in a good attacking move by West only stopped illegally. Cardin converted to make the score a more respectable 13–8.

However a series of three penalties against West, much disputed by the travelling support, gave Strathmore the opportunity to convert one penalty and touch down after another – this time converted to move 23-8 ahead.

Another unconverted try put wide stretched the lead but just before half-time a penalty cut the deficit to 28-11.

After an even start to the second half a concerted attack on the West line ended up with a touch down, duly converted and West had a mountain to climb with the score now 35–11.

But West heads did not go down. They continued to attack and took advantage of numerical superiority for a yellow card with a drive on the Strathmore line and a touchdown, then converted.

But in the closing stages Strathmore moved the ball well along the line and breached the tiring West defence to score – duly converted. This was repeated just before the final whistle after a break through the middle, the conversion taking the final score to 49–18.

This Saturday West host Greenock Wanderers at Burnbrae, kick-off 3pm.