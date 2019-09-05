The Great British Tennis Weekend comes to Bearsden

Bearsden Tennis Club is hosting an open day at its courts in Jubilee Gardens on Sunday (September 8).

The event forms part of the Lawn Tennis Association Nature Valley Great British Tennis Weekend and will run from 1 pm to 4pm.

A warm welcome awaits players of all standards (and their families), from beginner to budding star, and all ages from three to 90.

Events will include mini tennis, cardio tennis, rusty rackets sessions, free play and fun activities for parents and children.

All are welcome to go along. Light refreshments will be available and coaches will be on hand to organise lots of activities and give you a helping hand. Equipment will be provided and there will be a two months trial membership offer for all attendees.

For more see www.lta.org.uk/tennisweekends