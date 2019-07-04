Teenage athletes are top of the class in Scottish schools championships

Two local youngsters won gold at the recent Scottish Schools Athletics Championships in Grangemouth.

Seventeen-year-old Anna Cameron from Drymen finished first in the over 17s long jump national championship competition.

Fergus Currie

And 13-year old Fergus Currie, from Bearsden, won the under 14s 1500m race, setting a new national record for the event.

Anna and Fergus are sixth year and third year pupils respectively at the High School of Glasgow.

The High School won four golds in the championships, with sixth-year pupil Alice Baxendale from Renfrew winning the other two in the over 17s shot putt and discus events.

Lucy Gardner, a fifth year pupil from Bearsden, won a national silver in the under 17s discus.

At the Glasgow Secondary Schools Athletics Finals at Scotstoun, High School pupils won a total of 48 individual medals (18 gold, 15 silver, 15 bronze) and three team medals.

Third year pupils notched up particular success, with both the boys’ and girls’ teams finishing first in the overall standings against schools across Glasgow.

Third-year individual gold medal winners were Annabel Davies (javelin), Harry Power (javelin), Finlay Ross-Davie (1500m), Aurelia Tiffoney (800m and long jump) and Maxwell Wang (200m).

Second year pupils winning golds were Louisa Brown (200m), Nicole Cartwright (discus), Maria Murio Fernandez (800m), Jamie Ritchie (high jump). And first-year pupil Jackson Adams won gold in the high jump.

Gold awards also went to fifth/sixth year pupils in the senior individual events: Angus Barrett (hurdles), Anna Cameron (100m and long jump), Ben Hutton (shot put), Adam Ivins (javelin), Claudie Quinn (javelin) and Lorn Webster (800m).

In the team events, both the senior girls and third year boys relay teams took silver and the senior boys relay team won bronze.

There were more golds for High School at the end of term Glasgow Primary Schools Athletics Finals, also at Scotstoun. Gold awards were won by Haris Ali (P7 standing long jump), Evie Bulloch ( P7 cricket ball throw), Beth Campbell (P6 standing long jump), Freya Easson (P6 cricket ball throw).

The High School girls’ relay team of Amy Campbell, Allyah Lamb, Hannah McDonald, Orla Parsons and Adrianna Sharpe won gold in the P7 relay race.

And High School’s primary girls’ team (formed of pupils from the Junior School in Bearsden and Transitus year) were overall Glasgow Schools winners, receiving the competition trophy.